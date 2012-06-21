They may be expecting their first child -- a boy! -- in a few short months, but Giuliana and Bill Rancic aren't poring over baby name books like other new parents-to-be. Instead, the couple tell Us Weekly their son's name will be chosen on the fly when their surrogate delivers this summer.

"We have a list of names we like kind of in our head, but…it's a game day decision," Giuliana, 37, told Us at Wednesday's Nivea National PDA Day event in New York City. Adds Bill, 41: "When you have the baby in your arms and you're looking down, a certain name that you may have thought in your mind would have been a good fit may not work. You've got to just see what the baby looks like."

VIDEO: The couple beam at their baby's latest ultrasound

While naming Baby Rancic will be a snap decision, one thing the couple has thought out is the type of nursery their son will come home to. "It'll be clean and simple," says Giuliana, confirming that the couple just started construction on a new home. "It won't be cluttered. I don't want the baby to be in a cluttered environment."

VIDEO: Bill predicts what life will be like with his son

Feted Sunday at a Father's Day shower in Beverly Hills where they revealed their baby's gender, the couple tell Us they'll forever be indebted to their son-to-be. "I'm just excited to finally meet the baby to be honest," Giuliana -- who battled breast cancer last year -- explains. "It's been a long time in the making and the idea of holding the baby for the first time and kissing the baby is amazing."

NEWS: Inside Bill and Giuliana's baby shower

Bill is just as anxious to meet their miracle baby. "Technically this baby saved her life because had she not gone through IVF -- the doctor made it mandatory that she get a mammogram -- they would have never found what they found so we owe this little guy debt of gratitude and I'm sure he'll never let you forget it!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Giuliana, Bill Rancic: We Won't Pick Our Son's Name Until He's Born!