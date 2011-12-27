She's back in the saddle.

Exactly two weeks after undergoing a successful double mastectomy, Giuliana Rancic returned to work on Tuesday.

PHOTOS: Stars who've battled cancer

"Back at work today since surgery," the E! News hostess, 37, tweeted. "Excited to be on set of @ENews. I've missed my 2nd family (co-workers and you guys!!!) #thankful"

Rancic, who announced her breast cancer battle in the fall, underwent a four-hour double mastectomy on Dec. 13, with doctors reporting there is "less than a 1 percent chance [the cancer] would reoccur," her husband, Bill Rancic, said shortly after the procedure.

VIDEO: Giuliana and Bill open up to Us about their struggles to conceive

Giuliana gushed that her husband took "such wonderful care" of her during her recuperation, dubbing him a "hot male nurse."

PHOTOS: Breast cancer survivors in Hollywood

"The fact that I can be a voice for women and tell them they do have options...is great," she told Us Weekly earlier this month of her public ordeal with cancer. "I have gotten so many thank-yous. It's humbling. ... I've never felt I wanted to help people as much as I do now."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Bing: Most-Searched Celebrities of 2011

Most Buzzed-About Celeb Bodies

Celeb Plastic Surgery Transformations