Once again, Giuliana Rancic is facing an arm-y of critics after she was photographed with what many people feel are smaller than normal appendages.

The E! host was photographed in West Hollywood pushing a stroller around with thin arms, while her husband, Bill Rancic, carried their 2-year-old son, Duke, in his muscled arms.

Giuliana is somewhat used to criticism by now, though. While hosting on the red carpet at several awards shows, social media lit up with people judging her thin appearance. Then, of course, came her controversial joke about actress Zendaya on "Fashion Police."

Just last week she was again criticized after posting a photo of herself in a tire swing with her son. Multiple media outlets claimed that she was essentially the same size as her two-year-old.

Suffice it to say, it hasn't been a smooth couple of months for Giuliana.

While she's aware of the critics, Giuliana has remained largely mum on the topic of her weight, but she did slightly open up to the Daily Mail on March 12. "I think the best thing to do, honestly, is not even talk about it. You know?" she said. "As long as you know the truth, that's all that matters."

According to her, there's no need for all of the al-arm!