Giuliana Rancic is the talk of Twitter and it's not all pretty.

The E! correspondent and "Fashion Police" critic may be feeling the brunt of the Twitter-verse after many of them were sent into a tizzy about her appearance at the Golden Globes on Jan. 11.

Viewers of E!'s "Red Carpet Special" couldn't help but voice their opinions about Giuliana, with many of them commenting that she looks too skinny, while others were equally critical about her tan. These social media remarks came as she donned a strapless Maria Lucia Hohan mermaid gown that revealed much of her slender frame.

This is actually old hat for Giuliana. As a public figure, she is used to being in the bullseye of public opinion, and viewers have long discussed her appearance.

Giuliana, though, has taken the criticism in stride, whether critics are discussing her appearance or her actions. Aside from her appearance, she was chided and applauded by fans for drinking tequila while interviewing George Clooney at the Globes. Tweeting about the red carpet moment, she wrote, "No shame in my game!"