Trust us, your day is going better than Giuliana Rancic's.

Already under fire for controversial comments she made about Zendaya Coleman's hairstyle, the E! correspondent may have to defend herself again after lashing out at the Academy Awards for leaving Joan Rivers out of the "In Memoriam" segment.

While critiquing Lupita Nyong'o's pearl-studded Oscar gown (a dress that won rave reviews) on "Fashion Police," Giuliana said it fell flat because of the step-and-repeat backdrop that the Academy decided to use on its red carpet.

"And screw them anyway for leaving Joan out of the In Memoriam segment," she said while throwing up middle fingers on both her hands. "And f--- you."

Her pro-Joan co-stars applauded Giuliana's outburst, as did the studio audience.

"The Joan Rangers," what the late funny-woman used to call her "Fashion Police" co-stars, weren't the only people displeased. Melissa Rivers also felt dissed, but had a classy, measured response. Giuliana, though, was not as dignified.

"Let's all blame them," Giuliana said on Monday's "Fashion Police." "Let's blame them for everything!"

Something tell us Zendaya isn't blaming the Academy.