Giuliana Rancic looks beautiful in the buff! The 38-year-old TV host got naked for the final segment of the June 13 episode of E! News -- all at the behest of comedienne Joan Rivers, who's been celebrating her 80th birthday by taking over the network for a week. The legendary funnywoman dared her Fashion Police counterpart to take off her clothes -- and Giuliana was clearly up for the challenge!

The co-host shared a sneak peek before the broadcast aired via her official Instagram account. Though Giuliana's nude body was censored with three black bars, her colleague Jason Kennedy kept his suit and tie on for the silly segment.

Her career aside, Giuliana has been focused on her family since welcoming son Duke via surrogate nine months ago. In fact, the TV journalist and her husband Bill Rancic are eager to give their baby boy a sibling. "We'd love another child," she said on Access Hollywood Live June 13. "So, we'll see."

As one of three children, Giuliana hopes to have a full household. "I'm like, 'Bill, I'm Italian, I need a big family,'" she laughed. "I mean, there's nothing more beautiful. I think [you should] have as many kids as you can handle!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Giuliana Rancic Gets Naked on E! News, Takes on Joan Rivers' Dare