Entertainment Tonight -- Giuliana Rancic completed a successful double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery on Tuesday night for her breast cancer and is reportedly in great spirits after the surgery.

Giuliana, a host for "E! News" and the network's "Fashion Police," is doing fine after the procedures, according to her husband, Bill Rancic.

"Her surgery lasted about four hours and the doctors were very pleased with the result," Bill Rancic told E! News.

"She had a little bit of pain through the night but is feeling much better this morning and was cracking jokes," he added.

Giuliana also had her own message to her fans: "I want to thank all the viewers and fans for their support and prayers. The tweets and notes have not gone unnoticed. I am very grateful."

