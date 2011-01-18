Despite her pin-thin frame, Giuliana Rancic insists her weight hasn't factored into her infertility problems -- and people who think otherwise are simply "ignorant."

"Look at Kelly Ripa! She's half my size and has no body fat and has kids," Giuliana 36, complains to Radar Online. "Gisele [Bundchen] is a supermodel, and I've pinched her in real life just to see if she has body fat -- zero body fat! Look at Victoria Beckham, she's on her fourth child."

Though she's been open about her struggle to get pregnant on the Style Network's "Giuliana & Bill," the the E! News host says she's tired of being criticized for her small physique.

"It's unbelievable to me the amount of ignorant comments that come in and it's just uninformed ignorant people," she gripes. "Rachel Zoe is pregnant! To all the haters, get informed! Go Google it! It has nothing to do with anything."

"There are thin girls with infertility issues, normal sized girls with infertility issues and overweight girls with infertility issues," she continues. "Unless your doctor tells you your weight is affecting you in some way...once the doctor rules it out, that's really not it."

Giuliana -- who once told UsMagazine.com she got up to 63 IVF shots a month to increase her chances of having a child with Bill Rancic -- says she's taking a break from the grueling infertility treatments for now.

"This break, which has only been a few months, was so incredibly necessary after two years of shots and being a lab rat and going in and out of doctors' offices and mood swings," she says. "I forgot what it was like to feel normal."

