Laughter and hot healthcare providers are the best medicine!

Giuliana Rancic has been in good spirits since undergoing a double mastectomy last week. Fortunately, the 37-year-old E! News host has a handsome hubby, Bill, helping her get back to feeling 100 percent.

PHOTOS: Stars who beat breast cancer

"Dedicating this [Follow Friday] to Bill Rancic for taking such wonderful care of me this past week," she tweeted. "Love you baby!" Giuliana even added the hash tag "Hot male nurse" as a reference to her man.

Although Giuliana was "cracking jokes" just hours after her surgery, she admitted to E! News her ordeal with breast cancer has "been tough."

VIDEO: Giuliana and Bill tell Us about their struggles with infertility

"But I'm trying to stay strong and manage the pain," she said. "I have a newfound respect for women who have been through breast cancer and this surgery."

VIDEO: Inside Giuliana and Bill's IVF "nightmare"

So why did Giuliana go public with her health issues? "I have an incredible job that lets me reach a lot of people," she told Us Weekly earlier this month. "The fact that I can be a voice for women and tell them they do have options... is great. I have gotten so many 'Thank you's.' It's humbling... I've never felt I wanted to help people as much as I do now."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly