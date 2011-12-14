Giuliana Rancic is on the mend.

The E! News and Fashion Police anchor underwent a four hour double mastectomy Tuesday night and all went well, reports her husband, Bill Rancic.

"G is doing really well…the doctors were very pleased with the result," Bill, 40, told E! News. "She had a little bit of pain through the night but is feeling much better this morning and was cracking jokes."

Giuliana, 37, told Us Weekly that she takes comfort in knowing that with the procedure, there's "less than a one percent chance [the cancer] would ever reoccur."

Opting to have the surgery -- which will be followed by reconstruction -- prior to the holidays and New Year was a conscious decision for the Rancics.

"There's something really symbolic about starting out the new year like this," Bill reasoned. "I always tell Giuliana, once the clock strikes midnight, we're taking the rear view mirror off the car and we're not looking back because we're going to be done. No looking over her shoulder, no worries. We can start living life."

