Baby on the brain! After welcoming their 9-month-old son Duke in 2012 via surrogate, Giuliana and Bill Rancic are thinking about expanding their brood. In a new interview with Access Hollywood Live on Thursday, June 13, the E! host explained that the couple are "definitely thinking about" having a second baby.

"We'd love another child," she revealed. "So, we'll see."

Growing up with a sister and brother, Giuliana, 38, revealed that she's keen on giving Duke a sibling.

"I'm like, 'Bill, I'm Italian, I need a big family,'" she said. "I mean, there's nothing more beautiful. I think [you should] have as many kids as you can handle!"

Watching her hubby of five years dote on their little one only makes Giuliana more excited about the chances of having another baby. "Bill is an incredible father -- so loving," she gushed. "There are times where I definitely think Bill is the better parent."

But Giuliana explained that her real estate developer hubby, 42, is more cautious about having another baby, since there have been some stressful moments for the first-time parents.

"Any time we have a rough time with Duke, he's like, 'What do you think about just one?'" she said.

Nevertheless, the Style network TV star told E! News in April that the pair do have embryos ready -- when and if they decide to have another.

Giuliana welcomed Duke in August 2012 after multiple failed IVF attempts, and a battle with breast cancer.

Talking to Us Weekly in March, Giuliana said she wasn't in too much of a rush to have more kids, instead wanting to focus on Duke for a bit.

"We'd love to expand our family but as of now there's nothing in the works," Giuliana said. "I just want to make sure [I'm] giving enough attention ... not spreading [myself] too thin. I just want to make sure I'm enjoying this time with him and not rushing anything."

