Entertainment Tonight.

E! News' Giuliana Rancic returned to work on Tuesday, just two weeks after having a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

MORE: Giuliana Rancic has Successful Double Mastectomy

"Excited to be on set of @ENews," tweeted Rancic, 37, who underwent surgery to prevent her breast cancer from spreading. "I've missed my 2nd family (co-workers and you guys!!!)."

MORE: Giuliana Rancic Announces She has Breast Cancer

The TV personality's "2nd family" welcomed her back with open arms.

"Gosh, what a nice holiday present coming back to work today on @ENews set with her royal awesomeness @GiulianaRancic," tweeted E!'s Executive News Editor Ken Baker.

In a statement posted to the network's website, Rancic described her first day back as a "wonderful homecoming."

Related stories on ETonline.com:First ET Interview: Matthew McConaughey

Heavy D's Autopsy Results Revealed