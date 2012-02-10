NEW YORK (AP) -- Philip Glass' "The Perfect American," imagining the final months of the life of Walt Disney, will have its world premiere at Madrid's Teatro Real on Jan. 22, 2013.

The opera was originally commissioned by New York City Opera when Gerard Mortier was to become general manager.

Mortier, who became the Teatro Real's artistic director in 2010, announced the company's 2012-13 season on Tuesday. The opera, commissioned in honor of the composer's 75th birthday Jan. 31, is based on the novel by Peter Stephan Jungk.

The cast includes Christopher Purves (Walt Disney), David Pittsinger (Roy), Janis Kelly (Hazel George), Marie McLaughlin (Lillian Disney), Sarah Tynan (Sharon), Nazan Friket (Lucy) and John Easterlin (Andy Warhol). Dennis Russel Davies conducts and Phelim McDermott directs in a co-production with the English National Opera.