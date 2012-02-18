Guess Gleeks will need to get their Glee fix elsewhere!Rachel Berry, Finn Hudson, Mercedes Jones, and the other stars from the FOX show won't be bringing their talents on the road like they have during the past two summers, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

"We currently have no plans of touring the cast this summer," a studio spokesperson tells THR, with sources adding that a one-off benefit concert could take place instead.

The purpose of the Glee Live! tour is to raise money for its arts education charity, Glee Give a Note. The 2011 40-date, sold-out tour pulled in more than $40 million.

