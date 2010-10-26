Just as "Glee" is about to air its Halloween "Rocky Horror Picture Show"-themed episode, we're hearing news about another big holiday.The "Glee" Christmas album, featuring covers of 12 holiday classics, will be released on Nov. 16, it was announced Tuesday, Oct. 26.The track listings are making us giddy, for two reasons especially: a) k.d. lang will be joining in the merriment on "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," and b) According to EW, it looks like Darren Criss and Chris Colfer sing the flirtatious duet "Baby It's Cold Outside."Not only is that our (okay, this reporter's) favorite holiday song ever, but it also won a best original song Oscar. Chemistry and playfulness are key to the song's effectiveness, with "The Wolf" role usually going to the lover who's closing in, and "The Mouse" role to the one who's being pursued. Hmm, wonder which role Kurt will have? Here's the full track listing: 1. We Need A Little Christmas 2. Deck The Rooftop 3. Merry Christmas Darling 4. Baby, It's Cold Outside 5. The Most Wonderful Day Of The Year 6. Last Christmas 7. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen 8. O Christmas Tree 9. Jingle Bells 10. You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch 11. Angels We Have Heard On High12. O Holy Night The actual "Glee" holiday episode will air on Dec. 7.What's your take on the songs? Follow Zap2it and Zap2itHanh on Twitter and Zap2it on Facebook for the latest movies, TV and celeb news.Photo credit: FOX

