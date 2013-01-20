Billboard -- "Glee" returns to airwaves Thursday, Jan. 24 with an all-new episode featuring McKinley High's take on Bruno Mars' "Locked Out of Heaven" and we've got an exclusive sneak peek right here. Listen below.

The all-new "Sadie Hawkins" episode marks the return of "Glee" following a month-long winter break. As you might've guessed, there's a Sadie Hawkins dance at McKinley High and with the ladies asking out their dates, some unexpected pairings (Blaine and Tina?!) emerge amongst the New Directions members. Meanwhile, Sam plays detective, trying to hunt down evidence that the Warblers cheated at Sectionals, while Kurt tries to find his niche at NYADA. Catch the episode Thursday, Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.

"Glee" has a history of showing love to the man behind the "Unorthodox Jukebox." In the past, the kids of McKinley High have covered Marsian hits "Billionaire" and "Just the Way You Are," in addition to the album cut "Marry You," one of the few non-hits ever given the "Glee" treatment. Characters Unique and Marley sing this week's Mars cover, with the rest of the New Directions girls on back up.

"Locked Out of Heaven" is Mars' longest-running No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and is currently in its sixth straight week atop the tally. It has sold 2.7 million downloads in the U.S. according to Nielsen SoundScan.

