The stylish stars of Glee are featured in Vogue's September issue, where they display a decidedly more sophisticated look and talk about their spokespeople role for this year's "Fashion's Night Out", a massive event celebrating style and fashion put on by Vogue and the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America).

But the cast admits to the mag that they weren't always so put together.

"When 'Glee' started, I had no idea who Marc Jacobs was. In no way was I a fashion person!," confesses Chris Colfer, who ironically plays the super-fashionable Kurt.

"Now, as Kurt, I get to wear all these amazing things, by people whose names I can't even pronounce!"

Indeed, Glee has now become well-known not only for the show's music, but also for the different, distinct looks the main characters are associated with.

"From the beginning, I asked the costume designer to give each of these kids an archetypal identity," recalls Glee creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy. "We didn't want them to look like generic mall kids. Now their looks are being copied!"

But that's not to say that the actors dress like their characters in real life. Lea Michele in particular is known for her glamorous high fashion red carpet looks, which is far from Rachel Berry's child-like preppy style.

"I would never wear a sweater with an animal face!," Lea laughs.

Though Murphy is quick to point out that Lea wasn't always so red carpet ready.

"When I met Lea, she was only sort of interested in clothes -- ­but in the last two years she's become a red ­carpet star," he says. "I think what happened is Lea went to an event, and someone said, 'Oh, you look pretty.' It was an interesting moment for her."

Vogue's September issue hits stands August 23rd. For more on the Glee cast's style sensibilities, and for more info on the highly-anticipated "Fashion's Night Out" event which kicks off September 8th, go to Vogue.com.