Before the "Glee" Comic-Con panel begins in earnest, creator Ryan Murphy and EP Dante DiLoreto -- along with cast members Naya Rivera, Chris Colfer, Heather Morris, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz and Amber Riley -- sit down with the press to talk about Season 2.

Info about the show: Season 2 will begin shooting Wednesday, July 28. About the Britney Spears tribute episode: "All I can say about that is that we're doing six Britney songs, and then Brittany (Heather Morris) is doing a Britney song ... It's not airing until September. We're paying tribute to her in a sort of fun and unexpected way."Where the show picks up: We'll find out what they did over the summer, but back at high school, the Gleeks are even bigger rejects this time around since they finished in third place. The theme of the second season is "do you have what it takes to win" and if they can climb up from their embarrassment. There will be a religion-themed episode that will feature "Losing My Religion" and "Papa Can You Hear Me" from "Yentl." The episodes won't necessarily be bloated with eight songs like they were at the end of Season 1. Six is probably avearge, and there's one that only has four songs. Wishful thinking:There's no Comic-Con episode planned, but Murphy says it might work for an Artie episode.

Most of the rumors of who's guest starring on the show are just that: Rumors. Justin Timberlake hasn't been approached to guest star, but if he got on the show, Murphy would want him to play Mr. Schuester's (Matthew Morrison) younger brother. The hair works!Murphy turned down a chance to do a "Glee" movie for now. He's not sure what the story would be like. Maybe a 3-D concert movie.Who they'd like for guest stars: Amber - Maxwell or Queen Latifah; Jenna - Hugh Jackman; Kevin - Hayley Williams of Paramore; Heather - Joan Jett or Justin Timberlake; Chris Colfer - Julie Andrews (to play his grandma); Naya - Jennifer LopezFun fan stuff: Biggest challenges they've overcome working on "Glee" the past year: Amber - confidence in acting; Jenna - Remembering to stutter as Tina and then NOT stuttering as Tina; Kevin - Doing upright choreography in "Safety Dance" since he had gotten used to doing it in a wheelchair; Heather - finding confidence in her singing; Chris - dancing, especially in 10-inch heels; Naya - dancing, especially as a CheerioFavorite episodes; "Theatricality" - Naya, Chris, Jenna ; "Dream On" - Heather; "Vitamin D" - Kevin; "Wheels" - Amber; "The Power of Madonna" - Ryan, Dante Read or Leave Comments