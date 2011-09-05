'Glee' Star Cheyenne Jackson Weds Partner
Glee's Cheyenne Jackson married his longtime partner over the weekend.
In a message tweeted on Sunday, Cheyenne called his partner Monte Lapka "the best man I've ever known."
Cheyenne and Monte made it official after 11 years together.
"Zora's no longer a bastard," Cheyenne added, referring to the couple's dog.
People reports that the ceremony took place Saturday in the Hamptons.
