"Glee" star Jane Lynch is divorcing her wife of three years.

Lynch married Dr. Lara Embry in 2010 in Massachusetts. She told People magazine in a statement Monday that splitting up was "a difficult decision for us as we care very deeply about one another."

Lynch asked for privacy for the family, which includes Embry's daughter.

The 52-year-old actress met Embry, a 44-year-old clinical psychologist, in 2009 and they wed on Memorial Day in 2010.

Lynch is currently starring in "Annie" on Broadway and performed on Sunday night's Tony Awards on CBS.