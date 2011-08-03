Lea Michele appears in a glamorous spread for Harper's Bazaar and speaks about her sky-high ambitions beyond "Glee" and shoots down rumors that she's just as much a diva as her character on the FOX musical show.

"I don't stop," Lea tells the magazine. "It's my nature. People have to tell me to slow down. I plan on playing every role on Broadway. I want to do movies, make music. 'Glee' is only the beginning." The star is already anticipating the release of 'Glee: The 3D Concert Movie,' which hits theaters August 12, and the third season premiere of "Glee" on September 20.

On rumors that Lea, who turns 25 later this month, behaves like a diva, she explains: "People have to remember this is all new for us. We're all reasonably young, except for Cory [Monteith], who's old." (29) She adds: "I've learned some lessons, but people are going to say what they want to say. I know who I am, and I'm not perfect."

Lea reveals that countless people in the business have advised her to get plastic surgery during her career. "How many managers told me, 'Get a nose job. You're not pretty enough.' But I proved them wrong." She jokes that "in 3-D, my nose is going to look fabulous."

When she's not working, Lea said her life slows down a lot and she likes spending time at home with her boyfriend, Broadway actor Theo Stockman. She said on a typical night, the two like to cook dinner and have wine, or maybe even indulge in a Skinny Girl margarita, a concoction invented by one of the original "Real Housewives of New York City," Bethenny Frankel. "Love it," Lea said, "Bethenny Frankel is smarter than all of us."

Read more about Lea in the September issue of Harper's Bazaar, on newsstands August 16.

