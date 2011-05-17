Matthew Morrison is going boy band! Well, sort of. The "Glee" star, who was scheduled to do a solo tour this summer, has instead decided to crisscross North America with New Kids on the Block and Backstreet Boys on their NKOTBSB tour.

"This was an opportunity I couldn't pass up," Matthew said in a statement. "I am so appreciative of my fans, and I'm planning to give them a great show."

Matthew will join the NKOTBSB beginning July 6 in Anaheim, Calif. and will postpone most of his original tour dates until after the Aug. 7 show in London, Ontario.