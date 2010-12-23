As if gleeks weren't excited enough for the new season of "Glee," Jane Lynch, who plays Sue Sylvester, spilled details on the show's post-Super Bowl return in an interview with the Associated Press.

"It's got so much firepower," said the actress. "There is so much going on in the show that is crazy and funny and wild. I have a hissy fit the likes of which no one has seen before, where I try to destroy the locker room and principal's office. I try to shoot one of my cheerleaders from a cannon."

The episode also features the cast performing their own rendition of Michael Jackson's "Thriller." You can see how Sue sees it February 6 on Fox.

