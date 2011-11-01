As Charice Pempengco struggles to make sense of her father's shocking murder, "Glee" stars Lea Michele and Jenna Ushkowitz are offering their condolences via Twitter.

"My thoughts and prayers go out today to my girl Charice and her family for their terrible loss," Michele, 25, wrote Tuesday. "Thinking of you Charice."

Echoed Ushkowitz, 25: "Saddened to hear about Charice's loss. Sending all my love to you and your family."

Pempengco's 40-year-old father, construction worker Ricky Pempengco, was at a grocery store in San Pedro, Philippines, Monday night when an intoxicated stranger stabbed him with an ice pick, according to local police.

Although Pempengco and her father were long estranged -- her mother left him when she and her brother were young -- the 19-year-old singer canceled the remainder of tour dates with David Foster to be with her family in the Philippines.

"I want to thank my fans from around the world for their support and love at this very difficult time for my family and I," Pempengco told Us Weekly in a statement Tuesday. "We are all very sad about this terrible tragedy."

