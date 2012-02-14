Just three days after her death, Whitney Houston was the beloved subject of a moving musical tribute on Tuesday's episode of Glee -- by sheer coincidence.

PHOTOS: Glee stars' yearbook pics

Star Amber Riley covered Houston's biggest hit, "I Will Always Love You," for the FOX musical's Valentine's Day episode, in which her character, Mercedes, says goodbye to both her current boyfriend Shane and ex-beau, Sam.

PHOTOS: Whitney's family album

Riley's rousing cover was written and planned by Glee's team long before Houston's death, but producers of the show dedicated the episode to Houston by adding a final title card at the end credits: "Whitney Houston 1963-2012. We will always love you."

It's the second high-profile tribute to Houston and her trademark song in the past few days; Jennifer Hudson sang it during the "In Memoriam" tribute at Sunday's Grammy Awards.

PHOTOS: Whitney's highs and lows

Watch Riley's version now and tell Us: Whose do you prefer?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly