USMagazine -- It was the kiss Gleeks around the world had been waiting for.

And if you ask "Glee" star Chris Colfer, his character hooking up with Blaine (Darren Criss) came not a moment too soon.

"I felt like if they drew it out any more, fans would kill themselves!" Colfer joked Wednesday at a "Glee" panel at PaleyFest 2011 in Los Angeles. "It was about time!"

On Tuesday's episode of FOX's song-and-dance hit, Colfer's Kurt Hummel finally got close with his crush, Blaine. When the duo teamed up to duet at the much-anticipated Regionals competition, Blaine took the opportunity to tell Kurt how he really felt.

"Kurt, there is a moment when you say to yourself, 'Oh there you are. I've been looking for you forever.' You move me, Kurt. This duet would just be an excuse to spend more time with you," Criss as Blaine told Colfer, before leaning in for a long, tender kiss.

Though it was long rumored that Blaine would be introduced on the series for the sole purpose of being Kurt's boyfriend, the pair's relationship had remained platonic until Tuesday's episode. Criss, for one, is happy with how his story line has evolved.

"Somebody asked me outside if I thought it was the right time, and I said, 'Well, it certainly wasn't the wrong time!'" Criss told fans at PaleyFest. "It was easy for us because the foundation for the relationship was laid out so well, to the point where a moment like that was just so easily fallen into. It certainly felt right. It was a really special time, and I thought it was perfect for us."

