"Glee" star Jane Lynch wed psychiatrist Dr. Lara Embry on Monday night in Massachusetts at the Blue Heron restaurant, UsMagazine.com has confirmed.

"They were very happy. There was lots of smiling," the restaurant's manager, Scott Mercure, tells Us.

Twenty-one guests attended the 20-minute ceremony, which started at 5:30 p.m. and was held on the restaurant's patio. Lynch donned a cream wrap blouse and black slacks, and Embry donned a cream and black cocktail-length frock.

After, they feasted on striped sea bass, duck and a three-tiered wedding cake filled with chocolate mousse and vanilla-cream frosting. "It was really good," Mercure told Us of the dessert.

A band played jazz and "a variety" of tunes for "upbeat dancing," Mercure adds. The party went until "about 10 p.m."

The two also had dinner Friday night at the Sunderland, Mass. restaurant, the manager told Us.

Lynch, 49, got engaged to Embry in November.

"I'm thrilled! It's an amazing thing. I wake up and pinch myself every morning!" she told Us in April.

RELATED LINKS

More on Wonderwall:

See Jane Lynch sing 'Vogue'!

Jane and other stars at the GLAAD Awards

Get more TV news on MSN!

More on Usmagazine.com:

PHOTOS: See what Glee's cast looked like in high school!

VIDEO: How much is Glee's Lea Michele like her character on the show?

PHOTOS: How old were your fave stars when they got engaged?