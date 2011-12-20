Even cheerleaders struggle with their skin.

Glee star Naya Rivera, who plays the fresh-faced (yet potty-mouthed) Santana Lopez on the hit TV show, recently revealed that she suffered from bad breakouts earlier this year, making it uncomfortable to be on camera each week.

The 24-year-old turned to Proactiv's acne products to clear up her complexion, and now she's the brand's new spokesperson.

"The makeup artist on the set of Glee gave it to me and I kept it using it because I knew it worked for other people," she says. "I really wanted to work with Proactiv because the products really helped me."

She joins a star-studded lineup of current Proactiv celebrity customers-turned-spokespeople, including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Avril Lavigne and Julianne Hough.

