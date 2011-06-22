Veteran singer Glen Campbell is suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

The "Rhinestone Cowboy" hitmaker, 75, has been plagued by short-term memory loss for many years and six months ago, doctors confirmed he is suffering from the degenerative neurological disorder.

RELATED: Academy of Country Music Awards 2011

Campbell and his wife Kim have now gone public with the diagnosis ahead of a number of planned retirement shows later this year, revealing they don't want fans to worry if he forgets his lines.

RELATED: Celebs Gone Country

Kim tells People magazine, "Glen is still an awesome guitar player and singer. But if he flubs a lyric or gets confused on stage, I wouldn't want people to think, 'What's the matter with him? Is he drunk?'"

RELATED: Read more about Glen Campbell on MSN

Campbell adds, "I still love making music. And I still love performing for my fans. I'd like to thank them for sticking with me through thick and thin."