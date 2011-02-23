LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Movie ticket revenue from theaters around the world rose 8 percent to $31.8 billion in 2010, helped by international growth. In the U.S. and Canada, the popularity of more-expensive 3-D movies made up for declining attendance overall.

The statistics released by the Motion Picture Association of America on Wednesday showed the growing importance of markets outside North America. They now make up just over two-thirds of all theatrical revenue.

Asian ticket revenue grew the most in dollar terms, rising 21 percent to $8.7 billion.

Theatrical revenue in the U.S. and Canada was flat at $10.6 billion, while in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, revenue grew 5 percent to $10.4 billion. Latin American revenue grew 25 percent to $2.1 billion.

The number of movies released rose 1 percent to 560.