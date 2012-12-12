BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Golden Globe nominations for best musical or comedy film have been announced in Beverly Hills, Calif., by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The nominees announced Thursday morning are: "The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel," ''Les Miserables," ''Moonrise Kingdom," ''Salmon Fishing in the Yemen," and "Silver Linings Playbook."

The 70th annual Golden Globe Awards will be presented Jan. 13 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler and airing live on NBC.