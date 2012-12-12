BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Golden Globe nominations for best actor in a television drama series have been announced in Beverly Hills, Calif., by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The nominees announced Thursday morning are: Steve Buscemi, "Boardwalk Empire"; Bryan Cranston, "Breaking Bad"; Jeff Daniels, "The Newsroom"; Jon Hamm, "Mad Men"; and Damian Lewis, "Homeland."

The 70th annual Golden Globe Awards will be presented Jan. 13 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler and airing live on NBC.