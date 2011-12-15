LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Golden Globes admire broadcast network comedies but the respect is absent when it comes to drama.

FX's "American Horror Story," Showtime's "Homeland" and three other cable entries hogged the best drama series nominations announced Thursday, with broadcast shut out.

The other nominees in the category for next month's awards are HBO's "Boardwalk Empire" and "Game of Thrones" and Starz' "Boss."

When "Boardwalk Empire" claimed the Golden Globe last season for best drama series, one network entry did have a shot, CBS' "The Good Wife." But it failed to make the cut this time and with its exclusion went any broadcast recognition.

Broadcasters have long complained that the unfettered world of cable allows room for shows that can be edgier and more adult — meaning iterations of sexier, more violent and sometimes just plain freaky — than programs carried on the public airwaves and subject to regulation. In other words, cable channels bring guns to what traditionally was a knife fight.

The Globes aren't alone in putting cable dramas on a pedestal: This year's Emmy nominations made "The Good Wife" the sole broadcast nominee. That networks end up airing awards ceremonies that honor and give free promotion to their cable competitors is another source of broadcaster discontent.

It's tough to join in their pity party when, too often, they throw in the towel with formulaic crime dramas and don't even attempt creativity within network boundaries. Ultimately, of course, they can claim to be winners, pulling in bigger audiences and revenue than niche cable.

Networks fared better in the comedy or musical series category, with nods going to last year's winner, Fox's "Glee," along with newcomer "New Girl," also on Fox, and ABC's "Modern Family." For "Glee," the nomination could be a salve for a ratings drop-off in season three.

Cable series with nominations include HBO's "Enlightened" and Showtime's "Episodes."

"Good Wife" star (and Emmy winner) Julianna Margulies earned a best actress nod, joined by Madeleine Stowe of ABC's soapy freshman drama "Revenge." Other nominees are Claire Danes of "Homeland," Mireille Enos of AMC's "The Killing" and Callie Thorne of USA's "Necessary Roughness."

Katey Sagal, who won last time around for FX's "Sons of Anarchy," was squeezed out of the Globes this time and the Emmys as well.

Steve Buscemi of "Boardwalk Empire" has the chance to repeat his Globe victory from last season for his portrayal of New Jersey gangster Nucky Thompson. He's competing with Bryan Cranston of AMC's "Breaking Bad," Kelsey Grammer of "Boss," Jeremy Irons of Showtime's "The Borgias" and Damian Lewis of "Homeland."

The Globes went for a swap in the best actor in a comedy or musical series. Reigning Globes champ Jim Parsons of "The Big Bang Theory" was snubbed, while the show's Johnny Galecki earned a nomination.

Others in the category are Alec Baldwin of NBC's "30 Rock," David Duchovny of Showtime's "Californication," Thomas Jane of HBO's "Hung" and Matt LeBlanc of HBO's "Episodes."

On the best actress side, newcomers include Laura Dern of HBO's "Enlightened" and Zooey Deschanel of "New Girl," competing with last year's winner Laura Linney of Showtime's "The Big C," Tina Fey of "30 Rock" and Amy Poehler of "Parks and Recreation," both on NBC.

HBO earned a leading 18 nominations, followed by Showtime with eight and PBS with five. Among broadcasters, ABC had the most bids, four, followed by Fox and NBC with three each and CBS with two.

In the best miniseries or TV movie category, the Globes mostly mirrored the Emmys. An exception was the controversial "The Kennedys," which earned an Emmy nod, but was snubbed by the Globes; Barry Pepper, who earned an Emmy for his portrayal of Robert F. Kennedy, also was overlooked.

PBS' period piece "Downton Abbey," which earned an Emmy Award, is among the contenders, along with HBO's "Mildred Pierce," "Too Big to Fail" and "Cinema Verite," and BBC America's "The Hour."

