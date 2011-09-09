LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Golden Globe Awards will air on NBC for another year despite an ongoing bitter dispute between its organizers and longtime producers.

NBC announced Friday that it would air the Jan. 15 show, ending any uncertainty caused by the delay last week of a trial aimed at settling the broadcast rights dispute.

The show's producers for nearly 30 years, dick clark productions, negotiated an extension last year to keep the glitzy awards gala on NBC through 2018. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association sued over the deal, claiming the company had no right to enter into the deal. It has said it thinks the show's broadcast rights are undervalued and that another network would pay more to air the show, which attracts Hollywood A-listers.

Also at stake are tens of millions of dollars.

A trial to resolve who owns the broadcast rights had been scheduled to begin Tuesday, but had to be rescheduled after a judge indicated she could no longer hear the case.

NBC, which is not a party to the lawsuit, did not mention the dispute in its press release.

The press association declined comment.