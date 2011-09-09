Last week Kate Winslet attended the premiere of Mildred Pierce in Venice, Italy wearing a cleverly designed Stella McCartney dress that enhanced the 35-year old's curves in all the right places, while creating the illusion of a slimmer silhouette.

A few days later, reality star La La Vazquez Anthony, 32, donned the same flattering number for an appearance on Live with Regis and Kelly in New York City.

And on Friday Gloria Estefan tried out the look at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles for an interview with Extra host Mario Lopez. The 54-year-old "Queen of Latin Pop" paired McCartney's design with a white bolero jacket and beige heels.

Estefan is releasing her first English-language album since 2003 on September 27.

