NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- The remaining members of Gloriana plan to continue as a band after Cheyenne Kimball's departure over the weekend.

The singer announced the split Saturday on Gloriana's Twitter account. That tweet has since been erased, but the band's spokesman confirmed Kimball's departure Monday. The group also put a statement on its website. A group photo with Kimball remained prominently on the site.

Gloriana, formed in 2008, also includes brothers Tom and Mike Gossin and Rachel Reinert. They've been on tour this summer and are preparing to release their second studio album later this year.

They'll release the video for their new single "Wanna Take You Home" this week as planned, and say in their statement that "Gloriana will absolutely continue on."

Gloriana won the Academy of Country Music's top new vocal group award last year.

http://www.gloriana.com