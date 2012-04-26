Almost a year to the day she walked down the aisle, Kate Middleton continues to dazzle royal watchers with her chic, ladylike ensembles.

And this week has been a particularly stylish one for the Duke and Duchess, who hadn't made a public joint appearance since last January.

After wowing onlookers at Thursday's reception for the Scott-Admundsen Centenary Race at Goldsmiths' Hall in a blue tweed Rebecca Taylor suit, Middleton arrived at London's Imperial War Museum with Prince William in a sleek gray sheath with a black and gold leather belt around her slim waist. She switched her blue pumps for black ones and wore her hair in a pretty half-up style.

With just three days to go before the first anniversary of their historic wedding, Will, 29, and Kate, 30, beamed throughout their busy day, which included meeting with members of the South Pole Scott Expedition group, which recreated a famous South Pole trek.

The royal pair have kept an extremely low profile since Prince William's return from a tour of duty in the Falklands. They hit Wednesday's premiere of African Cats (a benefit for charity Tusk Trust), where Kate was seen yucking it up with singer Mark Knopfler of the group Dire Straits, and William chatted with director (and Madonna's ex-husband) Guy Ritchie.No word yet on exactly how the pair plan to celebrate their anniversary this Sunday.

