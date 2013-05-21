NEW YORK (AP) -- Robin Roberts will tell the story of her battle with a life-threatening illness in a new memoir.

Grand Central Publishing says the "Good Morning America" anchor will be writing the as-yet-untitled book for publication next April.

Bing: More on Roberts' book deal

The publisher announced Wednesday that Roberts will write about her rare illness and her recovery, as well as the life lessons she continues to learn since her return to the "GMA" anchor desk.

The ABC News host underwent a bone marrow transplant in September to treat the blood and bone marrow disease. She was off work for five months before returning to the top-rated network morning show in February.

Her first book, "From the Heart: 7 Rules to Live By," was a New York Times best-seller in 2007.

.vxp_gallery .vxp_grid .vxp_gallery_item .vxp_title {max-height:65px !important;} #bottom-article-inline-video-mod_1_ux1_1_1_1_1_2 .vxp_grid .vxp_info {height:65px;} .vxp_flexible {width:625px !important;} .vxp_th2 {border-bottom: 1px solid #333333;float: left;margin: 10px 0;padding:0 0 2px;width:635px;font-family:arial !important;font-size:18px !important;height:19px !important;color:#000000 !important;font-weight:lighter;} MsnVideoUx.render("msne_ent_article_gallery","bottom-article-inline-video-mod_1",{},{csid:"ux-hub-entertainment"})