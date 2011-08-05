Coco's hilarious half-naked dash to deliver her sister's baby has been captured in it's full glory by her reality show cameras.

The bodacious reality star, who is married to rapper turned actor Ice-T, was enjoying a relaxing day on a boat with her husband showing off her ample assets in a mind bogglingly minuscule green bikini.

But her barely there attire nearly caused a wardrobe malfunction when she got a call on her cell phone that her sister Kristy had gone into labor and she had to rush back to shore.

A panicked Coco, real name Nicole Austin, ordered Ice to speed-up the boat and as he went full throttle, Coco went butt over boobs - flying backwards with her famed fanny in the air.

The pair had actually contemplated skinny dipping on the deserted lake before Coco realized she had five missed calls on her phone. "It's time," Coco said to Ice before shouting at him to, "Go, go, go!"

Once on land, the pair jumped into Ice's sports car and raced to the hospital where Coco put on a specially designed surgical face mask that was aptly bejeweled in red stone spelling out her name.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, although Coco has no medical experience, Kristy really wanted her to be there to help her through labor and actually deliver the baby.

Coco later posted a picture of herself in her sister's birthing pool wearing a scantily tied surgical gown, which once again showed off her derrière.

She posed provocatively on her knees as she bent over while giving Kristy a back rub-now, THAT'S not your typical midwife!

Coco wrote: "Kristy is having back-labor so I got in the birthing tub to relieve her pain. A sisters got to go to great lengths for her best-friend."

The bootylicious star's hilarious race to deliver her sister's baby can be seen on her reality show Ice Loves Coco, Sunday 10:30/9:30 c on E! TV.

