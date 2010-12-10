Go Grecian Like Natalie Portman
Last night I was cruising a few websites and found this fabulous find on our new favorite hot spot: ASOS. This is a divine match to the ultra fab and completely sold out Lanvin dress that Natalie Portman wore to the ballet recently.
The price tag on Lanvin? $3,513.89.
The price tag on ASOS? $112.06!
The Heavy Draped Maxi Dress is just perfection. The v-neckline flatters while the draping in front has a lovely waterfall effect.
What's really amazing is the fabric. The polyester will transition seamlessly from now to spring to summer (the just right style is a perfect fit for summer events and weddings).
Hurry -- sizes are flying out of the shop!
To buy: $112.06, asos.com
Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Mar. 23, 2018 See these '80s stars before and after plastic surgery
- Mar. 23, 2018 See Duchess Kate's maternity style with baby No. 3