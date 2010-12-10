Last night I was cruising a few websites and found this fabulous find on our new favorite hot spot: ASOS. This is a divine match to the ultra fab and completely sold out Lanvin dress that Natalie Portman wore to the ballet recently.

The price tag on Lanvin? $3,513.89.

The price tag on ASOS? $112.06!

The Heavy Draped Maxi Dress is just perfection. The v-neckline flatters while the draping in front has a lovely waterfall effect.

What's really amazing is the fabric. The polyester will transition seamlessly from now to spring to summer (the just right style is a perfect fit for summer events and weddings).

Hurry -- sizes are flying out of the shop!

To buy: $112.06, asos.com

