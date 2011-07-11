She may have broken up with Charlie Sheen in April, but Bree Olson insists she's "still a goddess. I'm just not Charlie's goddess."

How did the 24-year-old Indiana native end up with the troubled actor, who was fired from "Two and a Half Men" in March? "I suppose it was my movies," Olson, who has appeared in more than 250 adult films, tells the August issue of Playboy.

When Sheen, 45, first contacted Olson (whom he had never met), the actor invited her over to his house for a meet and greet. After hitting it off, the adult film star -- along with Natalie Kenly -- soon began cohabiting with Sheen in his Sherman Oaks, Calif. mansion.

"He's intelligent, he's charismatic, he's superfunny," Olson (real name: Rachel Oberlin) says of the actor. "And he's good in bed. I mean, he's had a lot of practice."

Despite rumors to the contrary, Sheen was "gentle and considerate" in between the sheets, Olson says. "He's just a rock star. He's a powerhouse. He's a very sensual and sexual person, and when I was with him I felt as if we became one together, because he's just so enticing sexually."

Currently single and living in Los Angeles, Olson tells Playboy she's retiring from the adult film industry to focus on becoming a real actress. "I can do this," she says. "I'm so winning right now."

