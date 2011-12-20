Whoopi Goldberg has cleared the air after appearing to break wind during a recent interview with actress Claire Danes, confessing she "made the sound" because she was bored.

Danes appeared on "The View," on which Goldberg is a co-host, last Friday, Dec. 16, to promote her new show "Homeland," but she was left stunned when the "Sister Act" star seemed to pass gas.

Goldberg played up the mishap, telling the panel, "Excuse me, I think I just blew a little frog outta there!"

The video clip went viral over the weekend, but now the Oscar winner has owned up to faking the noise - just to liven up the segment.

Speaking on The View on Tuesday, Dec. 20,, Goldberg said, "I need to get started with you all by clearing the air about something that has been lingering in the headlines all weekend... Now, believe it or not, people have lost their minds about this. I mean it's crazy. What actually happened is, there is within me a little kid who just forgets that she's an adult on television, and when her mind wanders she just does stuff...

"The truth is... I made the sound. But I did it because I had zoned out and just wanted to have some fun and I actually forgot that I was on television doing my job."