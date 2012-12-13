'Tis the season to be jolly -- for the happy Hollywood A-listers who were named as nominees for the 2013 Golden Globe Awards, that is.

While some of this year's heavy hitters were snubbed -- The Dark Knight and ABC's hit drama Revenge failed to get a single nod -- other bold-faced names woke up to some rather pleasant news Thursday morning.

Below, a few of Tinseltown's most excited employees react to their Golden Globe nominations:

NEWS: Full list of 2013 Golden Globe nominees

Sofia Vergara, nominated for Best Supporting Actress, Series, Miniseries or Movie, Modern Family -- "This is such an exciting week! I'm so grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press for this nomination. There's no one more fun to play then 'Gloria' and I feel lucky every day I get to be on set with my Modern Family. I'm so happy for Eric [Stonestreet] and of course the rest of my cast for our nomination."

Hayden Panettiere, nominated for Best Supporting Actress, Series, Miniseries or Movie, Nashville -- "I am so shocked and thankful to the Hollywood Foreign Press for this nomination. Callie Khouri created such an amazing and juicy character in Juliette Barnes making her so much fun to play. This show is a dream to work on with this incredible cast. It's such an honor."

PHOTOS: What stars wore to the 2012 Golden Globes

Ben Affleck, nominated for Best Director, Argo -- "I want to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for honoring Argo with five nominations. These nominations reflect the courage and determination of real life heroes in the US, Canada, Iran and across the globe. They honor more than 120 actors with speaking roles in multiple languages, thousands of extras in the US and abroad as well as hundreds of extraordinary crew members who poured their heart into the film including the great Alan Arkin, brilliant Chris Terrio and extraordinary Alexandre Desplat, who were nominated today as well and who have my congratulations and gratitude. Thanks again to the HFPA for their support."

Alan Arkin, nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Argo -- "I am deeply grateful for this honor and particularly moved in being in the company of Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Philip Seymour Hoffman, and Tommy Lee Jones who I deeply admire. I am also thrilled that Ben is getting the attention he so much deserves, as is Argo."

PHOTOS: This year's must-see movies

Bradley Cooper, nominated for Best Actor, Musical or Comedy, Silver Linings Playbook -- "It's a small film and it's a word-of-mouth movie, and the fact that it is getting this kind of attention is . . . hopefully more people will go see it. We loved doing it. We cared so much about the film. It's amazing to be recognized. On a personal level, it's just surreal. It's completely surreal . . . To hear Ed Helms say, Silver Linings Playbook was incredible."

Jennifer Lawrence, nominated for Best Actress, Musical or Comedy, Silver Linings Playbook -- "I had no idea [the Golden Globes nominations were Thursday]. My agent called me at 5:30 and I thought the set of my movie had burned down, or Josh [Hutcherson] had died or something. I didn't realize! I was so tired! It's amazing. It was such an incredible part. All the blood, sweat and tears that everybody put in this movie, and how much it meant to everyone, we can all share it together. David and Bradley got the recognition they deserve. It's wonderful to be able to share it with everyone."

Keith Urban, nominated for Best Original Song, "For You," Act of Valor -- "The most rewarding gift for me as a songwriter is knowing that the song has somehow made a connection. I've been fortunate and moved to hear first hand how it has impacted others' lives. For that, and for this nomination, I'm so very grateful and honored. To wake up to this news, as well as to Nic's two nominations, is absolutely beautiful. What a way to start the day!!!!!"

Nicole Kidman, nominated for Best Supporting Actress, The Paperboy -- "Can't believe it! Thank you to all the actors who nominated me and especially to John Cusack and Zac Efron, who gave me so much. I am in Europe filming Grace Kelly and I was completely taken by surprise. Love & hugs, Nic xx"

Amy Adams, nominated for Best Supporting Actress, The Master -- "Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press for this nomination. I'm so appreciative to have been part of Paul Thomas Anderson's extraordinary film and to have had the opportunity to star alongside such respected actors as Philip Seymour Hoffman and Joaquin Phoenix who were nothing short of brilliant in their performances."

Don Cheadle, nominated for Best Actor, Musical or Comedy, House of Lies -- "I'm over the moon for the nom. This is a great show and a great cast and this is a recognition of all of us... But mostly me."

Jack Black, nominated for Best Actor, Musical or Comedy, Bernie -- "Ok...I'm only doing Richard Linklater movies from now on. I'm so proud of our little engine that could. Thank you HFPA!"

PHOTOS: Behind the scenes of Modern Family

Wes Anderson, nominated for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy, Moonrise Kingdom -- "I received this news by text message on the fast train to Berlin. The Hollywood Foreign Press has brightened a bleak snowy day in Germany for me. I could not be more pleased on behalf of our gang."

Damian Lewis, nominated for Best Actor, Drama, Homeland -- "Just so happy to have a really good reason to stop Christmas shopping for a day. Opening a bottle immediately to celebrate my Golden Globe nomination for Homeland. I'm thrilled that Claire and Mandy were also nominated for their performances, and look forward to celebrating with the whole cast in Los Angeles in January. Thank you HFPA!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Golden Globe Nominations: Celebrities React!