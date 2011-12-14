BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- The 69th annual Golden Globe nominations for best actress in a television comedy series have been announced in Beverly Hills, Calif., by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The category's nominees announced Thursday morning include: Laura Dern, "Enlightenment"; Zooey Deschanel, "New Girl"; Tina Fey, "30 Rock"; Laura Linney, "The Big C"; Amy Poehler, "Parks and Recreation."

The Golden Globes will be presented Jan. 15 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, televised live by NBC and hosted by Ricky Gervais.