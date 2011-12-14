BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- The 69th annual Golden Globe nominations for best television drama series have been announced in Beverly Hills, Calif., by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The category's nominees announced Thursday morning include: "American Horror Story," "Boardwalk Empire," "Boss," "Game of Thrones," "Homeland."

The Golden Globes will be presented Jan. 15 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, televised live by NBC and hosted by Ricky Gervais.