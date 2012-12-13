LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Golden Globe Awards are known for being a great party, and nominees this year are already looking forward to new hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

The comedians preside over a boozy reunion of the top stars of film and television and nominees from both spheres say they're excited to see their comedic antics.

"I know they're going to hit it out of the park. Why wouldn't they? They're rock stars," said Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who is nominated for her role on HBO's "Veep."

Fey and Poehler take over hosting duties from Ricky Gervais, who lobbed caustic barbs at nominees and the organization throwing the party, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Many, including director Tom Hooper, loved Gervais' humor but are looking forward to the new hosts.

"When you're there, you're always nervous and to have somebody who genuinely who makes you laugh, you're always so grateful," said Hooper, whose film "Les Miserables" is nominated in the best comedy or musical film category.

"It just takes you out of your own head a bit," he said. "Those two women will do that, no problem at all."

The anticipation is high from Globes veterans such as Marion Cotillard and Julianne Moore, as well as newcomers such as director Nikolaj Arcel, whose movie "A Royal Affair" is nominated in the Best Foreign Film category.

"I'm a huge fan of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler and I think that is going to be a highlight for me," Arcel said.

Neither Fey's "30 Rock" or Poehler's "Parks and Recreation" are broadcast in Arcel's homeland of Denmark, but he makes sure to watch both shows online.

The Globes are well-known there and he has long dreamed of attending the lavish banquet.

"It almost seemed a completely unattainable goal, like going to the moon," Arcel said. "It will be a little of a surreal experience."

