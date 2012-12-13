LOS ANGELES (AP) — For a pair of Golden Globe nominees, Superstorm Sandy was still on their minds and probably ringing in their ears.

Jon Bon Jovi and Steve Buscemi each participated in a star-studded benefit concert Wednesday night to raise money for victims of the storm that slammed into the East Coast in October and caused billions in damage.

"I could have used a couple more hours sleep, but if you're going to be awake, this is a good reason for it," said Bon Jovi, who was nominated for his song "Not Running Anymore" that appears in "Stand Up Guys."

Bon Jovi sang with Bruce Springsteen at the benefit concert, which spanned more than six hours and didn't end until after 1 a.m. in New York. Seven hours later, his name was among those nominated Thursday.

Steve Buscemi appeared at the benefit to honor firefighters and learned hours later that his role in HBO's "Boardwalk Empire" had earned him a nomination for best actor in a TV drama.

"There's still a lot of work and a lot of resources to bring New York back," Buscemi said. "That's where my heart is now and where my concerns are."

More than 350,000 housing units were damaged or destroyed in New York and the federal government has allocated $60.4 billion in disaster aid for states that were affected.

"People are really struggling," Buscemi said. "Some people don't know how they're going to bounce back."

Bon Jovi described himself as "wonderfully exhausted" Thursday morning.

"It was a lot of fun, he said. "It was sort of like a barn building. There was a lot of adrenaline, but there was a lot of mutual admiration, and there was like this sense of we've come through this kind of a situation with the 9/11 shows.

"Of course they were tragic and much more somber, and they were there for the first responders, which is what the audience was made up of. This was made up of people from all walks of life that were fans and friends and just people who were from New York and New Jersey. Our people. And it was just a great night to be a part of."

___

AP Entertainment Writers Sandy Cohen and Anthony McCartney contributed to this report.