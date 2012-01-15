She may have been suffering from laryngitis, but Charlize Theron had everyone talking on the red carpet at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.

The Young Adult star, 36, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, wowed in a pale pink Dior Couture gown which featured a sexy plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

She accessorized the gorgeous dress with a dazzling platinum and diamond Cartier Collection headband from 1920 in addition to a show-stopping brooch and other pieces from the jeweler.

