Golden Globes 2012: Charlize Theron Stuns in Plunging Dress, Diamond Headband
She may have been suffering from laryngitis, but Charlize Theron had everyone talking on the red carpet at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.
PHOTOS: Charlize's best dresses ever
The Young Adult star, 36, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, wowed in a pale pink Dior Couture gown which featured a sexy plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.
VIDEO: See Charlize as the Evil Queen in Snow White and the Huntsman
She accessorized the gorgeous dress with a dazzling platinum and diamond Cartier Collection headband from 1920 in addition to a show-stopping brooch and other pieces from the jeweler.
Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Oct. 26, 2018 These are the stars we lost in 2018
- Oct. 26, 2018 Check out the best and worst dressed stars this October!