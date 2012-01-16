There were a variety of dress styles out on the red carpet during Sunday's Golden Globe Awards, but three stars deserve an A-plus for showing off their legs in racy designs.

PHOTOS: See what all the stars wore at the 2012 Golden Globes

Angelina Jolie made a jaw-dropping appearance in a satin one-shoulder Atelier Versace gown with a hint of red at the neckline and a thigh-high slit. The In the Land of Blood and Honey director, 36, completed the look with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and a Christian Louboutin clutch.

PHOTOS: Fashion missteps at the 2012 Golden Globes

Charlize Theron, who received a Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy nod for her role in Young Adult, stunned in a pale pink Dior Couture gown, which featured a sexy plunging neckline and high slit. The 36-year-old accessorized with jewelry and a headband by Cartier.

VIDEO: Us editors recap the best and worst moments at the 2012 Golden Globes

The Help's Viola Davis, who was a nominee for Best Actress in a Drama, wowed in a wine-colored one-shoulder Emilio Pucci gown with a slit that practically reached her hip. The 46-year-old teamed her gown with black sandals, gold jewelry and a gold clutch.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly