The Golden Globes is the first major awards show of the season and the pressure is on the stars (and their stylists) to step out in a show-stopping gown. But not every celeb ends up turning heads for the right reasons. PHOTOS: GOLDEN GLOBES' WORST DRESSED STARS EVER

In the video above Us Weekly editors Andrea Lavinthal and Justin Ravitz call out some of the show's worst dressed stars of all time, including Courtney Love who made news in 2000 for wearing a slashed John Galliano design with razor blades on the skirt, and Lara Flynn Boyle's 2003 bizarre ballerina-inspired look.

PHOTOS: The wackiest outfits of 2011

Tell Us: Which star had the most memorable red carpet fashion fail?

